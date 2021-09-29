CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $7.23 Million Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

CIBC World Markets Inc. cut its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,156 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,118 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $7,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 13.3% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 17.0% in the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 14.0% during the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,414 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth $6,595,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.4% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 36,594 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,110,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 994 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $596,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 422 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.69, for a total transaction of $271,215.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,381.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,208 shares of company stock valued at $17,359,693 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $667.00 to $784.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $648.74.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $612.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $121.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 729.20, a PEG ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $618.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $548.91. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $448.27 and a one year high of $681.10.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. As a group, analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

