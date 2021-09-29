CIBC Raises TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Price Target to C$16.00

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at CIBC from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TAC. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on TransAlta from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on TransAlta from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransAlta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.21.

Shares of TransAlta stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.32. 1,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average of $9.75. TransAlta has a 12 month low of $5.89 and a 12 month high of $11.08.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The company had revenue of $503.91 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 5.48% and a negative net margin of 12.87%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TransAlta will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in TransAlta in the first quarter worth about $65,387,000. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in TransAlta in the first quarter worth about $42,953,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in TransAlta by 5.7% in the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,406,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,218 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of TransAlta by 45.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,379,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,696,000 after buying an additional 1,052,500 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransAlta by 617.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 716,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,145,000 after buying an additional 616,181 shares during the period. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

