Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) SVP Simone Wu Sells 1,904 Shares

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) SVP Simone Wu sold 1,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $244,683.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Simone Wu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 23rd, Simone Wu sold 2,203 shares of Choice Hotels International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.39, for a total transaction of $276,234.17.

NYSE:CHH opened at $129.45 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.95. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.59 and a 52 week high of $130.00.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $278.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.86 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 683.02%. On average, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHH. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the second quarter worth $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the first quarter worth $35,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 280.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the second quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

