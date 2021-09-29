ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Shares Gap Down to $35.70

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.70, but opened at $34.33. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES shares last traded at $34.40, with a volume of 29 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.31.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $249.69 million for the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 13.23%.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.5679 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMOS. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 375.0% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 84.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 474.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 221.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 39.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS)

ChipMOS Technologies, Inc provides total semiconductor testing and packaging solutions to fabless companies, integrated device manufacturers (IDM) and foundries. It operates through the segment Testing, Assembly, Crystal Display and other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors (LCDD), Bumping, and Others.

