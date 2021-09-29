China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Announces Earnings Results

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.25), Fidelity Earnings reports. China Online Education Group had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 4.77%.

Shares of COE stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $2.63. 302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,229. The company has a market capitalization of $56.74 million, a PE ratio of 4.23 and a beta of -0.85. China Online Education Group has a 1-year low of $1.92 and a 1-year high of $30.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.00 and its 200 day moving average is $10.78.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China Online Education Group stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of China Online Education Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COE shares. Benchmark cut China Online Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on China Online Education Group from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

China Online Education Group Company Profile

China Online Education Group engages in the operation of an online education platform in China. Its online and mobile education platforms enable students across China to take live interactive english lessons with overseas foreign teachers, on demand. The company was founded by Jia Jia Huang, Ting Shu, and Li Ming Zhang in November 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

