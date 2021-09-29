Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP Purchases New Stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 128,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,580,000. Roblox comprises about 5.3% of Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RBLX. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Roblox during the second quarter worth $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Roblox during the second quarter worth $32,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in Roblox during the second quarter worth $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the second quarter worth $39,000. 41.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Roblox alerts:

RBLX stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.35. The company had a trading volume of 101,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,541,684. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $103.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.24.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.21 million. The business’s revenue was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RBLX. began coverage on Roblox in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Roblox from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roblox currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.40.

In other Roblox news, major shareholder Altos Ventures Management Inc. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $2,054,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brett Tolley sold 1,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $86,901.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 617,768 shares of company stock worth $51,475,172 in the last ninety days.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.