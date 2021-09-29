Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP Purchases New Holdings in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUU)

Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bracebridge Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth about $7,849,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,741,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter worth $12,090,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter worth $7,485,000.

Get Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ANZUU remained flat at $$9.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,603. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $10.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day moving average is $9.95.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

See Also: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANZUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUU).

Receive News & Ratings for Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.