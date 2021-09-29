Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP Makes New Investment in Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU)

Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LCAHU. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Appian Way Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Scopia Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000.

Get Landcadia Holdings IV alerts:

Landcadia Holdings IV stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.02. The company had a trading volume of 500,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,183. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.02. Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $33.00.

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on investment opportunities in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries, including technology companies operating in these industries.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Landcadia Holdings IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landcadia Holdings IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.