Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP Invests $175,000 in Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENVIU)

Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new stake in Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENVIU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,034,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its stake in Environmental Impact Acquisition by 5.0% during the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Environmental Impact Acquisition during the first quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Environmental Impact Acquisition during the first quarter worth $3,339,000.

ENVIU traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.41. 2,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,979. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.22. Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $11.84.

Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

