Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,256 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $16,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth about $43,000. 65.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

NYSE CVX opened at $103.36 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $113.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.89 billion, a PE ratio of 55.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.59) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,680.00%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVX. Redburn Partners upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. DZ Bank cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.24.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.