Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 15.76% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Chemomab Ltd. is a clinical-stage biotech company. It focuses on the discovery and development of innovative therapeutics for fibrosis-related diseases with high unmet need. The company’s product pipeline includes CM-101. Chemomab Ltd., formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd., is based in TEL-AVIV, Israel. “

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Chemomab Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CMMB stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.23. 68,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,223. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.57. The company has a market capitalization of $128.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.82. Chemomab Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $168.80.

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chemomab Therapeutics will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in Chemomab Therapeutics by 389.3% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 40,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 32,353 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $837,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.98% of the company’s stock.

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the research and development of biological drugs for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company was formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. and changed its name to Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. in March 16, 2021. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.

