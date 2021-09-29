ChartEx (CHART) Reaches Market Capitalization of $460,179.24

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded 16.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 29th. ChartEx has a market cap of $460,179.24 and approximately $21,568.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChartEx coin can currently be bought for about $0.0230 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ChartEx has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002414 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00065478 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.14 or 0.00104157 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.67 or 0.00136827 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,342.94 or 0.99813425 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,817.22 or 0.06801562 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $320.35 or 0.00773419 BTC.

ChartEx Profile

ChartEx’s genesis date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

ChartEx Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChartEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChartEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

