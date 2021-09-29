Champlain Investment Partners LLC Trims Holdings in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 28.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,561,235 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 613,905 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 3.40% of AtriCure worth $123,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AtriCure by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,890,137 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $254,882,000 after purchasing an additional 127,539 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in AtriCure by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,193,417 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $209,233,000 after purchasing an additional 332,895 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in AtriCure by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,831,538 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $224,626,000 after acquiring an additional 387,101 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in AtriCure by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,369,866 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $89,754,000 after acquiring an additional 312,042 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AtriCure by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 828,002 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $54,251,000 after acquiring an additional 18,692 shares during the period. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRC traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,719. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.38 and its 200 day moving average is $73.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.50. AtriCure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.04 and a 52 week high of $85.50. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.47 and a beta of 1.04.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $71.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.08 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 23.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

ATRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of AtriCure from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut AtriCure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AtriCure has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

In other news, insider Tonya Austin sold 493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total transaction of $38,468.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vinayak Doraiswamy sold 7,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $637,696.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,880 shares of company stock valued at $5,481,663 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

