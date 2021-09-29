Champlain Investment Partners LLC Has $266.74 Million Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,893,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,555 shares during the period. AptarGroup makes up approximately 1.3% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned about 2.87% of AptarGroup worth $266,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 30.8% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 0.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 3.2% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 166,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 14.3% in the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATR traded up $0.89 on Wednesday, hitting $120.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,102. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.36. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.34 and a fifty-two week high of $158.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.00.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $811.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.27 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 41.76%.

ATR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair lowered AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.67.

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

