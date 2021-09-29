Champlain Investment Partners LLC Has $188.93 Million Position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,141,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,925 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 2.91% of MSA Safety worth $188,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSA. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in MSA Safety in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in MSA Safety in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 291.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSA traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.31. The stock had a trading volume of 589 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,122. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.87 and a beta of 0.90. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 52 week low of $124.58 and a 52 week high of $172.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $158.03 and its 200 day moving average is $160.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.42.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $341.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.52 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 7.59%. On average, research analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.11%.

MSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird set a $162.59 price objective on shares of MSA Safety and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

In other news, Director William M. Lambert sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.67, for a total value of $1,536,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,740 shares in the company, valued at $6,414,185.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,249 shares of company stock worth $2,681,952. 6.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSA Safety, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and sale of innovative products, which enhances the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

