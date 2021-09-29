Champlain Investment Partners LLC Has $156.97 Million Stock Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,401,480 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 257,285 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 2.21% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $156,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 245,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,636,000 after buying an additional 77,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 13.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 539,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,716,000 after purchasing an additional 63,531 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 173.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,633,000 after acquiring an additional 56,159 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 197.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,992,000 after buying an additional 42,655 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 18.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 201,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,913,000 after purchasing an additional 30,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CFR traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.63. 2,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,041. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.84 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.91.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.49% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $371.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.97 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.43%.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.43.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.