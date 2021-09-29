Champlain Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,385,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,510 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $141,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.1% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank boosted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 23,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.5% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 20,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $120,500.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sharon Ruth Driscoll sold 14,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $913,591.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,891.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,445 shares of company stock valued at $1,701,154. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

RBA traded up $0.59 on Wednesday, reaching $61.49. The company had a trading volume of 19,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,639. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.92. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.16. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 52-week low of $50.61 and a 52-week high of $78.64.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $396.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.80 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 12.70%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 59.52%.

Several analysts have recently commented on RBA shares. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. William Blair downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.43.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

