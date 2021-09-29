Champlain Investment Partners LLC Buys 60 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,276,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Everest Re Group makes up approximately 1.5% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $321,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Everest Re Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Everest Re Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Everest Re Group by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

RE traded up $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $255.16. 2,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $193.02 and a 12-month high of $281.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.52. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.65.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $14.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $7.33. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 34.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.11%.

Several research firms have recently commented on RE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $272.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $285.75.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

