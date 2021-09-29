Champlain Investment Partners LLC Acquires 22,840 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,095,225 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,840 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $222,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PB. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 39,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PB traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.16. The company had a trading volume of 5,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,769. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.43 and a 12 month high of $83.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.46. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.00% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $280.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.38 million. On average, research analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.38%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.83.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

