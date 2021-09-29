Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,211,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,096 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $116,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 67.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,663,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279,091 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 296.6% during the 1st quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,513,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,693 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,216,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,107,000 after acquiring an additional 953,247 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 157.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,113,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,801,000 after buying an additional 681,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,937,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,365,000 after buying an additional 406,243 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Shares of Ceridian HCM stock opened at $113.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.06. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.20 and a 52-week high of $116.70. The firm has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of -262.78 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $250.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Ceridian HCM’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, Director Gerald C. Throop sold 8,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.70, for a total transaction of $984,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $573,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 119,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,381,056.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 764,736 shares of company stock worth $78,395,347. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays cut Ceridian HCM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ceridian HCM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.54.

Ceridian HCM Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.