Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Position Increased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,760 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCS. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Century Communities during the first quarter valued at about $35,717,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Century Communities by 2,164.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 222,652 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,219,000 after buying an additional 212,819 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Century Communities by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,425,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $327,296,000 after purchasing an additional 203,530 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the first quarter valued at about $8,720,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Century Communities by 121.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,874 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,228,000 after purchasing an additional 129,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Century Communities news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 90,000 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $6,487,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CCS opened at $63.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.95. Century Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.08 and a 1-year high of $83.20.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Century Communities had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 9.42%. On average, analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Century Communities’s payout ratio is 9.65%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCS. Wedbush raised their price target on Century Communities from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Zelman & Associates raised Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Century Communities from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.50.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

