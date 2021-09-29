Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $12.82

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.82 and traded as high as $14.08. Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $13.82, with a volume of 12,708 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.82 and a 200-day moving average of $12.58.

Get Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CEN. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 42.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter worth $113,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter worth $184,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 45.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,123 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 7,263 shares in the last quarter.

About Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN)

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-end management investment fund/investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of total return with an emphasis on distributions to shareholders. It invests in a portfolio of master limited partnerships and energy infrastructure companies.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.