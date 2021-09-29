Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $12.82

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.82 and traded as high as $14.08. Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $13.82, with a volume of 12,708 shares trading hands.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.82 and a 200-day moving average of $12.58.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th.
About Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN)
Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-end management investment fund/investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of total return with an emphasis on distributions to shareholders. It invests in a portfolio of master limited partnerships and energy infrastructure companies.
