Cenovus Energy’s (CVE) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CVE. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perfom” rating and set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cenovus Energy to C$15.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a C$11.00 target price on Cenovus Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$13.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday, July 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.61.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock traded up C$0.31 on Wednesday, reaching C$12.87. 4,616,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,303,936. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$10.60 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.48. Cenovus Energy has a one year low of C$4.15 and a one year high of C$13.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.93, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of C$25.97 billion and a PE ratio of 293.64.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C($0.24). The business had revenue of C$10.58 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 1.5099998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

