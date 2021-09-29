Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $8.50 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 14.14% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Uncertainty prevails in the energy business with the coronavirus pandemic yet to subside. Although coronavirus vaccines are being rolled out at a massive scale, cases of infections are rising relentlessly. Thus, the near-term outlook for the global energy business is still gloomy. Thus, being a leading integrated energy company, Cenovus’ upstream & downstream operations are highly exposed to coronavirus-induced uncertainty. Surging transportation and blending expenses are affecting the firm’s bottom line. There has been a significant increment in transportation and blending expenses in the first half of this year. The company’s balance sheet has more debt exposure as compared to the composite players belonging to the industry. Thus, Cenovus will not be able to combat the uncertainty as well as other firms in the same space.”

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.07.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of -198.00 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.42. Cenovus Energy has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $10.55.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the first quarter worth $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 104.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the first quarter worth $43,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the second quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the second quarter worth $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

