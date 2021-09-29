Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Lowered to Sell at Citigroup

Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CLLNY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cellnex Telecom has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS CLLNY opened at $30.21 on Monday. Cellnex Telecom has a 52-week low of $23.84 and a 52-week high of $37.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.28.

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Spain, Italy, Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and Other Countries.

