Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.300-$0.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-$1.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.49 billion.Celestica also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Celestica from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celestica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Celestica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Celestica from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Celestica from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.50.

Get Celestica alerts:

CLS stock opened at $9.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.41. Celestica has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $9.96.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 1.56%. On average, analysts anticipate that Celestica will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Celestica stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Celestica were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 58.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Celestica

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

See Also: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.