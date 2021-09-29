CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CCCS. Citigroup began coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

Shares of CCCS opened at $10.90 on Wednesday. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 12 month low of $8.58 and a 12 month high of $16.11.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire a business via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

