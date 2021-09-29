Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.230-$3.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.30 billion-$4.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.33 billion.

NYSE:CTLT opened at $133.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Catalent has a fifty-two week low of $82.88 and a fifty-two week high of $142.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.82. The stock has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of 43.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.43.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Catalent will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Catalent from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Catalent from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Catalent from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $139.55.

In other news, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 2,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total value of $274,455.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Alessandro Maselli sold 993 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $112,258.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,439 shares of company stock valued at $9,277,076. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Catalent stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 114.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 318,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,608 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.19% of Catalent worth $34,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 97.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

