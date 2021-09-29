Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,841 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Catalent were worth $10,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Catalent by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,324,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,720,000 after purchasing an additional 335,336 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Catalent by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,554,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,908,000 after purchasing an additional 230,430 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Catalent by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 5,291,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,101,000 after purchasing an additional 470,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Catalent by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,936,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,415,000 after purchasing an additional 83,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Catalent by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,599,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,786,000 after purchasing an additional 239,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $40,698.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 2,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $274,455.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,439 shares of company stock worth $9,277,076 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CTLT shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Catalent from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.55.

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $133.22 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.88 and a twelve month high of $142.64. The stock has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.43.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. Catalent had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

