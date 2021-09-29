Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ATXS) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ATXS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 121.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright raised Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

NASDAQ:ATXS opened at $9.03 on Wednesday. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $47.82. The stock has a market cap of $35.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.31.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ATXS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 168.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 13,685 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 118.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 18,994 shares in the last quarter.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is edasalonexent, which is intended for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company was founded by Michael R. Jirousek, Jill C. Milne and Steven E.

