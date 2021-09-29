Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) & Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Head-To-Head Contrast

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) and Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cassava Sciences and Terns Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cassava Sciences N/A N/A -$6.33 million ($0.24) -270.79 Terns Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$40.05 million ($102.93) -0.10

Cassava Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Terns Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.2% of Cassava Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.1% of Terns Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of Cassava Sciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cassava Sciences and Terns Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cassava Sciences N/A -7.54% -7.41% Terns Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Cassava Sciences and Terns Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cassava Sciences 0 1 3 0 2.75 Terns Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00

Cassava Sciences presently has a consensus price target of $146.00, suggesting a potential upside of 124.65%. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $26.50, suggesting a potential upside of 147.20%. Given Terns Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Terns Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Cassava Sciences.

Summary

Terns Pharmaceuticals beats Cassava Sciences on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc. engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other chronic liver diseases. It develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of NASH. The company also develops TERN-501, a thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist with enhanced liver distribution and metabolic stability that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and GLP-1R, a small-molecule Glucagon-Like Peptide-1 receptor agonist program that is intended to address metabolic processes involved in the pathogenesis of NASH. Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

