Cascade Investment, L.L.C. Sells 222,744 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 222,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.13, for a total transaction of $27,871,956.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cascade Investment, L.L.C. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 24th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 58,099 shares of AutoNation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total transaction of $7,205,437.98.

AN stock traded up $6.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.01. 1,676,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 939,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.88 and a 200-day moving average of $103.65. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.03 and a 1 year high of $129.65.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.02. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 33.01%. AutoNation’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 14.84 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist increased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in AutoNation in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AutoNation by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in AutoNation in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

