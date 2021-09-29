Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Shares Sold by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC reduced its position in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 152,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,200 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 290,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 11,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 153,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CRO Douglas Neal Miller sold 8,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $100,871.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CARS stock opened at $12.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Cars.com Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.23 and a 52-week high of $15.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.33. The company has a market capitalization of $893.10 million, a PE ratio of 161.90 and a beta of 2.35.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.33). Cars.com had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $155.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Cars.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cars.com Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CARS shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Cars.com in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Truist started coverage on Cars.com in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Cars.com in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

