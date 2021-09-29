Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.38.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CARR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

In other news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,965,781.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,760.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Carrier Global by 2,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 83.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CARR traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.96. The company had a trading volume of 5,344,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,368,232. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.44. Carrier Global has a fifty-two week low of $30.08 and a fifty-two week high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 12.65%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

