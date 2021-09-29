Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CRRFY shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carrefour in a report on Friday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Carrefour in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carrefour in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Carrefour in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrefour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday.

Shares of Carrefour stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $3.72. 61,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,281. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Carrefour has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $4.78. The company has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.51.

Carrefour SA engages in the provision of supermarkets and retail stores. Its activities include operation and management of hypermarkets; supermarkets; convenience stores; cash and carry stores; and both food and non-food e-commerce websites. The company was founded on July 11, 1959 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

