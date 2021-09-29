Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 225,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 103,869 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $34,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total value of $2,137,279.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total transaction of $3,307,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 305,073 shares of company stock worth $49,586,880. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $175.80 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.27.

NYSE COF opened at $167.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.07. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $69.75 and a 12 month high of $177.95. The company has a market capitalization of $74.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.21) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.45%.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

