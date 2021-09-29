Capital Fund Management S.A. Has $3.37 Million Stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 364,319 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,812 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $3,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBT. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 32,046,168 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $267,264,000 after purchasing an additional 6,165,534 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,848,207 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $202,314,000 after purchasing an additional 752,420 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,496,330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $78,676,000 after purchasing an additional 235,100 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,182,098 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $47,986,000 after purchasing an additional 210,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,403,410 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,516,000 after purchasing an additional 103,638 shares during the last quarter. 21.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MBT opened at $9.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.32. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $10.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.89.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a return on equity of 213.52% and a net margin of 12.70%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

About Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

