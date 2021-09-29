Capital Fund Management S.A. Grows Holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 234.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,209 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $2,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,144,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,815,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 24,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KL opened at $40.54 on Wednesday. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a one year low of $31.72 and a one year high of $51.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.69.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $662.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.99%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KL. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kirkland Lake Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

