Capital Fund Management S.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 246.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,247 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $2,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCCO. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 548.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 37,290 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Southern Copper by 25.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Southern Copper by 3.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 75,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,133,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Southern Copper by 3.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Southern Copper in the first quarter worth about $312,000. Institutional investors own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $39,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SCCO opened at $58.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.78. Southern Copper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $83.29.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 28.18% and a return on equity of 37.37%. On average, analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 177.34%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $67.00 to $68.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.90.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

