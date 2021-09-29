Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.58

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.58 and traded as high as $24.20. Capital Bancorp shares last traded at $23.89, with a volume of 12,666 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Capital Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.30 million, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.58.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $40.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.80 million. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 20.72%. As a group, research analysts predict that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Capital Bancorp’s payout ratio is 10.70%.

In other Capital Bancorp news, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 9,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $214,985.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 7,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $187,754.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,613.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBNK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. 30.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK)

Capital Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary Capital Bank, NA. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, OpenSky, and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment provides personalized service to commercial clients throughout the Washington, DC and Baltimore metropolitan areas.

