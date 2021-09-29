CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.65

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.65 and traded as high as C$6.80. CanWel Building Materials Group shares last traded at C$6.45, with a volume of 455,992 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DBM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity cut CanWel Building Materials Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$12.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Haywood Securities lowered their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$13.50 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.79.

Get CanWel Building Materials Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$558.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.88, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 3.05.

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C$0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$756.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$773.90 million. Research analysts forecast that CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

CanWel Building Materials Group Company Profile (TSE:DBM)

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for CanWel Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CanWel Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.