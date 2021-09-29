Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376,400 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CGC. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 144.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,339,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,895,000 after buying an additional 792,492 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 432.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 945,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,285,000 after purchasing an additional 768,094 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,001,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,110,000 after purchasing an additional 403,932 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 305.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 458,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,694,000 after purchasing an additional 345,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 499,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,067,000 after purchasing an additional 249,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGC stock opened at $14.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.44, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.95. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 2.05. Canopy Growth Co. has a 12 month low of $13.35 and a 12 month high of $56.50.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $136.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.29 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 200.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.31%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CGC. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$30.50 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Canopy Growth from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Desjardins cut their target price on Canopy Growth from C$55.00 to C$35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.23.

Canopy Growth Profile

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

