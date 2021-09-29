Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Shares Gap Down to $9.04

Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.04, but opened at $8.76. Canoo shares last traded at $8.12, with a volume of 143,335 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Canoo in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canoo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Canoo from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty boosted their price target on shares of Canoo from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.76. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 0.23.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.14). Equities analysts forecast that Canoo Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Canoo in the second quarter worth about $119,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Canoo in the second quarter worth about $119,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Canoo by 38.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,514,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,051,000 after acquiring an additional 422,393 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in Canoo in the second quarter worth about $12,311,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Canoo by 40.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,713,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

About Canoo (NYSE:GOEV)

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

