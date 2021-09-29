Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Canada Goose were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOS. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 138,909 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOS. CIBC lifted their price target on Canada Goose from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Canada Goose in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Canada Goose from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. OTR Global upgraded Canada Goose from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canada Goose currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.52.

NYSE GOOS opened at $37.39 on Wednesday. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $50.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.56 and a 200-day moving average of $40.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $45.83 million during the quarter. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 6.39%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.