Canaccord Genuity Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN)

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SMU.UN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a report on Friday, September 24th. CIBC increased their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$21.50 to C$22.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$24.00 price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Summit Industrial Income REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.25.

Shares of SMU.UN stock traded up C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$20.72. The stock had a trading volume of 194,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,993. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 12-month low of C$12.59 and a 12-month high of C$21.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$20.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.27, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

