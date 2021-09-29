Canaccord Genuity Cuts H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) Price Target to C$3.00

H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on H2O Innovation in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

HEOFF stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.92. The stock had a trading volume of 37,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.33. H2O Innovation has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.73 million, a P/E ratio of 48.01 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.96.

H2O Innovation, Inc engages in the design and provision of water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. It operates through the following segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products and Operation and Maintenance Services. The Water Technologies and Services segment includes water and wastewater projects and services.

