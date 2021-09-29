Canaccord Genuity Cuts Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Price Target to C$6.50

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ACB. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a sell rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aurora Cannabis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $6.77.

Shares of NYSE:ACB opened at $6.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.08. Aurora Cannabis has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $18.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 3.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Aurora Cannabis by 6.7% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in Aurora Cannabis by 7.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 18,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Aurora Cannabis by 13.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 107.2% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 16.1% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the period. 17.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

