Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Shares Gap Up to $5.67

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.67, but opened at $5.85. Canaan shares last traded at $5.68, with a volume of 8,324 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Canaan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

The stock has a market cap of $910.93 million, a P/E ratio of 81.00 and a beta of 4.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAN. Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Canaan in the first quarter worth about $75,615,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Canaan in the first quarter worth about $41,491,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Canaan in the first quarter worth about $35,673,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Canaan by 63,705.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,676,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,659,000 after buying an additional 1,674,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canaan in the second quarter worth approximately $12,989,000. Institutional investors own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Canaan Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAN)

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

