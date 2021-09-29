Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 520 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 4.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,111 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 172.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth about $61,000. 30.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $105.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.79. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.88 and a 52-week high of $105.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.52.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 88.70%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DELL shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.47.

In other Dell Technologies news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 281,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total transaction of $26,893,891.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $19,312,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 756,005 shares of company stock worth $73,963,689. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

