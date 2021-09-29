Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 174,928 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 67.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,901 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 174,928 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 14,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 290.6% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 950,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,914,000 after purchasing an additional 706,983 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 208.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven T. Clontz bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $59,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 297,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,564,229.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LUMN opened at $13.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.22. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The company has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 16.28% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.88%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

